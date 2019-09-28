KEARNEY — Karla Wild took inspiration from the Cranes on Parade project that produced a series of public art pieces, but wanted to honor the dogs and cats in the Kearney area.
“I started thinking about it in April or May,” said Wild, assistant director of the Kearney Area Animal Shelter. “I went to area businesses in June with a goal of placing our order by July 1. We placed it a couple days after that because we had a few late sponsors.”
Once the fiberglass figures of dogs and cats arrived, Wild distributed them to the artists who agreed to decorate the 15 dogs and five cats.
By the middle of September, the artists finished their work. Turner’s Auto Body shop coated the statues with a clear sealant. That sealant will increase the lifespan of the statues.
“The statues turned out awesome,” Wild said. “It’s beyond my expectations, what these people have done with paint on these statues. It’s just beautiful.”
Kearney Area Animal Shelter presents Save Our Tails, a public art project and fundraiser to benefit the shelter. Patrons can see the finished artwork during a public reveal during a Business After Hours event from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the shelter at 3205 W. Highway 30 on the west side of Kearney.
The statues will be auctioned during Kearney Area Animal Shelter’s Moonlight Masquerade Gala on Oct. 25 at the Ramada. Tickets for that event are $50 per person. Cocktail attire and festive masks are strongly encouraged.
“This is our third gala,” Wild said. “Some of the statues will be live auctioned and others will be available through a silent auction. I knew about the Cranes on Parade. I was a fan of that project and thought it was a really cool fundraiser. Somebody brought in a brochure of a group in North Platte that had done dog statues.”
Wild found a place to purchase blank statues of dogs and cats. She then asked area businesses to sponsor the individual pieces of art.
“I was kind of nervous that we wouldn’t get a lot of response,” she said. “I thought we might get six or eight, but we were really fortunate when the businesses in the community stepped up and we got 20 of them sponsored. That’s awesome.”
Some members of the business community knew artists who were interested in working on the project. Other independent artists from the area volunteered to add the final touches to the statues.
Jess Vettel, who works in media and marketing at The Buckle, volunteered to paint one of the statues.
“I grew up as an ‘animal person,’” she said. “I think the record I had was 32 pets at one time. I was an extreme farm kid. I had a bunch of cats, dogs and horses — all of that. I think matching my love for animals and my creativity for art has been really great. It’s been awesome to combine my day job, my passion and my childhood love for animals.”
Wild noted that the support of the sponsors helped fuel interest in Save Our Tails.
“I know that several of the sponsors are very interested in buying their statues back,” she said.
Although the designers of the statues created them so they can be secured to the ground, Wild expects most of the pieces to be displayed inside area businesses.
In addition to raising funds, a project like Save Our Tails keeps the mission and values of Kearney Area Animal Shelter in front of Kearney residents.
“If you’re an artist and you spent 50 hours painting a statue for the shelter, you’re probably going to be a little more interested in what’s going on at the shelter than maybe you were before,” Wild said. “It will connect us a little more to the sponsors and the artists. And with the statues being out in the public for years to come, people will remember us. There are still people from the area who call us and don’t know where our building is located.”
Wild hopes that Save Our Tails will raise awareness, raise funds and help fuel a passion for animals.
