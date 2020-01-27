KEARNEY — The Kearney Area Animal Shelter hosted a new event Sunday to help control the cat population in Kearney and Buffalo County.
The shelter spayed and neutered more than 150 cats at its first clinic, “The Big Fix,” Sunday morning at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.
KAAS Executive Director Olivia Derr said the shelter offered the clinic to not only control the cat population, but the spread of disease among stray cats.
KAAS receives multiple calls a day from people who find stray cats, she said. And KAAS took in more than 600 cats and kittens, or 50 cats a month, in 2019, but they have a limited amount of space.
“So when we are full, then we will have to tell people no. So this is one way we are able to take more cats is by fixing them, so they can’t have more babies,” she said.
And Derr said disease spreads easily among cats.
“There’s a lot of disease out there. There’s ringworm and all of those things,” she said. “So if we can prevent babies from being born, then that will help get our numbers down and there will be less disease and less homeless cats in Kearney and Buffalo County.”
Ultimately, Derr said the event is about the animals. “We don’t want these animals to be homeless in Kearney,” she said.
The shelter charged community members $20 to get stray cats or their personal cats spayed or neutered and get a rabies shot. The fee covered the cost for the vaccination and anesthetic to put the cats to sleep during their procedures, according to Derr.
To take a cat to a veterinarian clinic, Derr said, costs considerably more for the same service. On Sunday, the veterinarians and many KAAS staff members donated their time. Community members also volunteered to help with paperwork, check the gender of the cats and to comfort the cats as they came out of anesthesia.
In addition to “The Big Fix,” Derr revamped a pet adoption program in the fall, which has helped the shelter to take in more cats. Currently, more than 40 cats are in foster homes, but Derr wants to grow the program. She said at this time many of the foster cats have ringworm and had to be removed from the shelter to prevent spreading of the disease. Even after administering medication to the cats, she said, it takes a long time to get rid of ringworm.
“In an animal shelter it spreads like wildfire because we got lots of cats and everyone is in close,” she said. “So when we get them out of the shelter a lot of times it goes away faster because they’re less stressed out, they’re in a home environment.”
The shelter also sends kittens under eight weeks old to foster homes until they can be adopted. It doesn’t offer feral cats for adoption.
If anyone is interested in adopting a cat or a dog, Derr said they may visit kearneyanimalshelter.com and fill out a form.
Additionally, Derr hopes to continue to work to control the cat population. If the animal shelter can get veterinarians to volunteer again, she hopes to offer the clinic again in the fall.
