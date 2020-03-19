KEARNEY — The Kearney Area Builders Association is asking its members to search their inventories of dust masks and consider donating them to local health care providers.
KABA said the masks may not be ideal substitutes for medical grade respirator masks, but they might be useful to health care providers who may be in desperate need of all basic masks, especially N-95s.
Masks may be dropped off in the Builder’s drive- through, 4600 Second Ave., where there are designated pallets with signs. Donors may drive in, drop off and exit.
KABA has a “silent” medical partner who will help coordinate distribution.
KABA members are sharing the message about donating their masks with others in the construction industry, including painters and other subcontractors who may not be part of KABA’s membership.
For more information, call Diane Jorgenson of KABA at 308-236-5151.