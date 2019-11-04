KEARNEY — Friday is the deadline for nominations for three major awards to be presented Jan. 20 when the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce has its annual meeting.
The Friday nomination deadline is for the Friend of Kearney, Youth Friend of Kearney and Outstanding Business of the Year awards.
Background about the three awards:
- Friend of Kearney — The Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce Envoys created the Friend of Kearney Award in 1987 to honor a Kearney area individual or couple who has been a Friend of Kearney through his or her community leadership and contributions.
- Youth Friend of Kearney — Nominees can be high school juniors through age 21. The Envoys designed the award to honor a Kearney youth who has been a Friend of Kearney through his or her community leadership and contributions.
- Outstanding Business of the Year — The award recognizes the contributions of businesses to the growth of the Kearney area. The award recognizes the important role businesses play in the community along with growth, creativity, community involvement and leadership.
Nov. 15 deadlines are set for nominations for the Leadership Kearney Distinguished Alumni Award and Young Professional of the Year.
- LK Distinguished Alumni — The nominee should have an outstanding record of leadership by contributing to the betterment of Kearney, the region or the nation and/or a strong record of leadership within the Leadership Kearney program.
- Young Professional — The award, presented to an individual age 21-40, recognizes the accomplishments of young professionals in the Kearney Area by highlighting their advancement in their field, as well as their significant contributions to attract, retain and engage young professionals in the Kearney community.
More information on the nomination requirements for these awards is available at the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce website.
