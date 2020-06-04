KEARNEY — The Kearney Area Children’s Museum has reopened and will have Kids Night Out 6-8 p.m. Friday.
Children, ages 3-12, will enjoy playing in exhibits, a craft and more activities. Dinner will be popcorn chicken, fruit, a cookie and lemonade or water. Children with food allergies are welcome to bring their own food.
Children may not come if they are coughing or have a fever of more than 100 degrees.
Water fountains are turned off, so children should bring their own water bottles.
Each parent will need to agree to guidelines and sign a waiver before the event.