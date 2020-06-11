KEARNEY — The Kearney Area Children’s Museum unveiled a new public safety exhibit during an event Wednesday.
The Public Safety exhibit showcases the emergency personnel from local fire and police departments. The museum broadcast the event on Facebook Live, and it may be viewed on the Kearney Area Children’s Museum Facebook page.
“This exhibit renovation is a wonderful representation of how the community supports the children’s museum,” said Executive Director Traci Winscot. “The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department and Kearney Police Department worked together to make this renovation possible as they used their time, resources and visionary-mindset to make this space a reality. The children will love pretending to be fearless firefighters and courageous police officers as they dream big in this wonderful exhibit.”
The public may play in the exhibit during the designated timed-ticketing slots on Saturdays and Sundays. Registration is available online.
Visit kearneychildrensmuseum.org or visit the museum’s Facebook page for more information.