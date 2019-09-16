KEARNEY — Two months after the July 9 flooding in Buffalo County, the Kearney Area Community Foundation is announcing a $50,000 Challenge Match Grant for the Disaster Relief Fund.
KACF will match donations made to the Disaster Relief Fund dollar-for-dollar up to $50,000. Donations must be received no later than Oct. 9, three months after the July 9 flooding in Buffalo County.
KACF President and CEO Judi Sickler said all donations made to the Disaster Relief Fund will stay in Buffalo County.
“We know that our community is going to take a long time to recover. Hundreds of families are still dealing with the aftermath of the flooding in July. We hope that this challenge match will entice others to support their neighbors with a financial gift so we can get people back on their feet,” Sickler said.
She said more than 480 households suffered an estimated $4.8 million in damages in flooding this year.
“We won’t be able to take care of everything, but hopefully the grants from the Disaster Relief Fund give folks some hope and can help with some of their out-of-pocket expenses,” she said.
Checks can be mailed to:
Kearney Area Community Foundation
412 W. 48th St., No. 12
Kearney, NE 68845
Donations also may be made online at www.kearneyfoundation.org/disaster-relief-fund.
Sickler said that since March, KACF has been cooperating with other nonprofits, including Mid-Nebraska Community Action Partnership, United Way of the Kearney Area and The Salvation Army, to ensure that people affected by flooding will be helped.
So far, July flood victims have received KACF grant funds of up to $700 each. Households had to apply for those funds and show invoices or estimates from vendors for such things as water heaters, drywall or trailer skirting. Now, KACF hopes to provide additional funds.
“FEMA, insurance, nonprofits and other governmental programs have their own criteria and limitations. Local fundraising for local flood victims helps fill in some of the gaps,” Sickler said.
