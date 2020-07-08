KEARNEY — The Kearney Area Community Foundation’s Building for Tomorrow fund is transitioning from paper grant applications to an online system called Kaleidoscope.
This new software was purchased thanks to donations made through the foundation’s Edison Society campaign.
BTF grants typically fund projects or programs of nonprofit, federally tax-exempt 501(c)(3) qualified organizations, or organizations delivering a project or program that have a fiscal relationship with a qualified charity.
KACF awards grants to nonprofits in the Kearney area in eight fields: arts/culture, health, human services, community/civic, economic development, recreation, education and religion (nondenominational).
Previously, hard copy grant applications were dropped off at the foundation office. Kaleidoscope worked smoothly for KACF’s 2019 scholarships, so it now is being used for BFT grant applications, said Laurel McKellips, KACF program manager.
Applications are accepted on a biannual basis with the approaching deadline of Aug. 1. Organizations can read the grants guidelines at kearneyfoundation.org/building-for-tomorrow to determine if their organization qualifies. The next BFT grant cycle is Feb. 1.
Call 308-237-3114 or email KACF at kacf@kearneyfoundation.org.