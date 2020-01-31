KEARNEY — The new Kearney Area Disaster Recovery Group is now up and running.
The temporary nonprofit was created in mid-October to assist families and individuals still suffering from the two floods of 2019.
Its full-time coordinator, Brooke Johnson, began Dec. 16. She is being assisted by two part-time advocates, Suzanne Davis and Laura Jeppesen.
The three are being paid through grants. Grants also are funding office supplies such as laptops, copiers and phones.
Johnson, who has 10 years of human resources experience, said she is “excited” about helping people. “I feel like I have a connection with them,” she said.
KADRG offices are located in Eagle’s Nest Plaza at 4009 Sixth Ave., near the United Way of the Kearney Area, which is serving as its fiscal agent.
KADRG was organized by a steering committee that included Judi Sickler, chair; Nikki Erickson, vice chair; Tammy Jeffs, treasurer, and Lisa Lieth, secretary. All hold leadership positions with nonprofits that were active in flood relief in 2019, including the Kearney Area Community Foundation (Sickler); United Way of the Kearney Area (Erickson); Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska (Jeffs) and The Salvation Army (Lieth.)
Katie Mulligan from the Two Rivers Health Department also has helped with organizational efforts.
Erickson said 500 people registered for assistance after the July 9 disaster, overwhelming the nonprofits that were trying to adequately respond while still running their own agencies.
“We knew we needed help to respond adequately,” Erickson said. “We did everything we could to make sure nobody was waiting for help.”
Johnson, Davis and Jeppesen now are contacting all those people to be sure their needs are being met. “Everyone is super nice and very excited to hear from us. They are quick to respond to us,” Johnson said.
In February, she will attend disaster case manager training in Lincoln offered by the United Methodist Committee on Relief, which aims to alleviate suffering by preparing communities, in advance, to reduce the risks and effects of devastating disasters.
Johnson also is attending meetings throughout central Nebraska to get to know her colleagues in nearby areas.
After the July flood, donations from the public allowed KACF and United Way to give $700 each to individuals and families who had proof of flood damage. Sickler called that “Phase I” of relief efforts. Phase II still is being organized. “We will look at models of what was done and what worked in other communities,” Sickler said.
It is expected to take 12 months for this area’s flood victims to fully recover. Meanwhile, Sicker and Erickson are writing applications for more grants to help Buffalo County flood victims.
Immediately after the flood, so-called “one-stop shops” were set up at the Salvation Army, the University of Nebraska at Kearney and Gibbon, where victims could meet with representatives of various nonprofits to begin flood assistance, but this winter, many more flood victims came forward. Many did not realize until winter that they had damage to furnaces in their basements.
“Brooke is available to people, whether they come in in-person or call on the phone,” Erickson said.