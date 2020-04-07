KEARNEY — The Kearney Area Community Foundation and the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce have teamed up to assist Buffalo County residents who have financial needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In its first 12 days, the new Kearney Area Employee Emergency Relief Fund has distributed $52,571.25 to 551 applicants, who can get up to $500 for 30 days. As of Monday, the fund had received 890 applications.
Derek Rusher, president and CEO of the chamber, said he is signing between 50 and 100 checks a day.
“We are the only community in the state that is doing something like this. A lot of communities don’t have the funding to get something like this going,” he said.
Judi Sickler, president and CEO of KACF, said gifts ranging from $25 to $100,000 have come from private citizens, school alumni and out-of-state people with ties to Kearney.
It all began nearly three weeks ago when chamber member Ben Homan talked to Rusher about starting a fund to provide relief to out-of-work employees here. Homan got the idea from a March 18 Omaha World-Herald article about a fund started by the Blackstone Business Association in Omaha to assist out-of-work bar and restaurant owners in that city’s Blackstone commercial district.
On the afternoon of March 19, Rusher met with Homan, Sickler and state Sen. John Lowe to discuss the idea.
The next morning, the chamber board approved the plan, contingent on receiving $50,000 from a donor or donors. Meanwhile, at noon, the KACF board approved the agreement, and KAEER — which is pronounced “care” — was launched. Four hours later, a local group gave Rusher a verbal commitment for $100,000. An anonymous donor gave $1,000.
Rusher formed two committees of volunteers: a 20-member prescreening committee that validates employment situations of applicants and a five-person section committee that awards the grants.
On March 21, Rusher officially received the $100,000 gift. He spent that weekend on Zoom conference calls training the volunteer members of the two committees.
“Everything was done virtually using Google forms and sheets, email and Zoom because we all have to work remotely during this crisis,” Rusher said.
The process from application to issuing checks takes about a week. KAEER cross-checks applicants to be sure they are not receiving financial assistance from other organizations. Applicants may apply once every 30 days for up to $500.
“At the rate of applications coming in, unfortunately, we are probably going to run out of funds before April 23, when applicants would be eligible to apply for the second time,” Rusher said.
So far, public donations total $40,000. Gifts ranging from $25 to $100,000 have come in, Sickler said. “This is the perfect partnership to help people due to the COVID-19 outbreak,” she said.
She noted that KACF was founded 25 years ago to create a charitable vehicle for chamber and community projects like Leadership Kearney and scholarships.
“Little did the foundation founders know that in 2020 we would be partnering with the chamber again to create a fund to help our Kearney area employees who were experiencing hardships due to a global pandemic,” she said.
“Unfortunately, some people and businesses have been delivered a one-two punch: the floods in 2019 and COVID-19 in 2020. Many nonprofits and agencies are working together to help folks get through these challenging times. As we said last year after the floods, this is a marathon and not a sprint. We will be here for the long-term recovery.”
Homan is pleased, too.
“Kearney is fortunate that a lot of people have stepped up and are financially supporting this,” he said.
Rusher is especially grateful to the volunteers who are assisting. “Without the effort of volunteers, the chamber wouldn’t be able to operate. I am so thankful for the great Kearney people who saw a need and had the vision to do this.”