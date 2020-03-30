KEARNEY — The Kearney Area Employee Emergency Relief Fund — KAEER (pronounced Care) is accepting applications for grants and also is accepting donations.
The purpose of the KAEER Fund is to help people in the community suffering loss and hardship from the COVID-19 pandemic.
This emergency relief fund, a joint effort of the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce and Kearney Area Community Foundation, is seeking support for the relief fund.
Donations may be made payable to KAEER Fund c/o Kearney Area Community Foundation and mailed to to 412 W. 48th St. Suite No. 12, Kearney, NE 68845. Donations are tax-deductible and 100 percent will go to employees in the Kearney area.
Kearney area employees who want to apply for a grant may do so by visiting kearneyfoundation.org/employee-emergency-relief-fund and filling out the online form. Approved applicants are eligible for up to $500 every 30 days.
Selection criteria:
- Demonstrated hardship and financial need;
- Employment in a business in the Kearney area; and
- Verification of employment and business status.