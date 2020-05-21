Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 AM CDT FRIDAY FOR NORTHEASTERN PHELPS...KEARNEY AND SOUTH CENTRAL BUFFALO COUNTIES... AS OF 755 PM THURSDAY, DOPPLER RADAR AND AUTOMATED RAIN GAUGES INDICATED ONLY SCATTERED LIGHT SHOWERS OCCURRING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. HOWEVER, EARLIER THURSDAY A WIDESPREAD 2 TO 4 INCHES OF RAIN FELL ACROSS MUCH OF THE AREA, WITH SOME OF THE HIGHEST AMOUNTS FALLING WITHIN THE CITY OF KEARNEY, AND ALSO IN NORTHWESTERN KEARNEY COUNTY. ALTHOUGH LAW ENFORCEMENT AND EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT REPORTS NO MAJOR FLOODING ISSUES AT THIS TIME, AT LEAST A FEW RURAL ROADS HAVE BEEN FLOODED, AND FLOODING OF LOW-LYING AREAS WILL LIKELY CONTINUE THROUGH THE NIGHT AND INTO FRIDAY MORNING DUE TO CONTINUED RUNOFF FROM THE HEAVY RAIN. SOME LOCATIONS THAT COULD EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... KEARNEY, MINDEN, AXTELL, ODESSA, FUNK AND RIVERDALE. PLEASE NOTE THAT PORTIONS OF THE ADVISORY AREA COULD RECEIVE UP TO AROUND 1 INCH OF ADDITIONAL RAIN OVERNIGHT INTO FRIDAY, WHICH COULD WORSEN ONGOING FLOODING, OR RESULT IN RENEWED FLOODING WHERE WATER HAD PREVIOUSLY RECEDED. THIS ADVISORY INCLUDES, BUT IS NOT LIMITED TO, THE FOLLOWING STREAMS AND DRAINAGES...NORTH CHANNEL PLATTE RIVER, NORTH DRY CREEK, SOUTH BRANCH SAND CREEK, SAND CREEK, COTTONWOOD CREEK, DRY CREEK, PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. &&