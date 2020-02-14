KEARNEY — The Rebuild the Heartland Community Fund was awarding $450,000 in grants to long-term recovery groups and organizations across Nebraska for relief from the 2019 floods.
The funds include $300,000 in individual assistance grants for vendors, contractors and organizations to repair and/or rebuild homes in Kearney, Gibbon, Pleasanton, Ravenna, Shelton, Elm Creek, Amherst and Odessa through the Kearney Area Disaster Recovery Group.
RHCF grants are given to nonprofits and local government authorities primarily for housing rehabilitation and related needs, along with small businesses and infrastructure needs.
To date, the RHCF has raised more than $837,000 to support the long-term recovery of flood-affected communities in Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota that received FEMA Individual Assistance designations.
Nonprofits interested in applying for grants may visit www.rebuildtheheartland.org.
Donations from the public are welcome. Visit the Nebraska Community Fund Foundation's Rebuild the Heartland webpage or send a check payable to Nebraska Community Foundation, P.O. Box 83107, Lincoln, NE 68501. Memos on donation checks should read “Rebuild the Heartland.”