KEARNEY — For the fifth straight year, Kearney Area Habitat for Humanity has received a community development grant of $15,000 from First National Bank of Omaha.
The gift was among $880,000 the bank awarded to 47 organizations in Nebraska and six other states to support programs related to affordable housing and neighborhood stability, as well as entrepreneurship and small business development.
“We are very grateful,” said Marshall Everitt, Kearney Habitat board chairman, adding that $15,000 is “more than enough to buy the roof trusses for all three houses this year, all to be installed by volunteers.”
FNBO awarded $593,000 to 26 organizations in Nebraska and western Iowa. Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity will receive $10,000.