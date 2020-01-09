KEARNEY — The third home constructed during Kearney Area Habitat for Humanity’s 2019 build season will be dedicated at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Weather caused a number of delays on the construction of Habitat homes during 2019, according to a press release.
Amie Maxwell and her sons, Weston and Braiden, will be the new homeowners of the house at 1309 E. 17th St. Dedication of the new house is open to the public, and refreshments will be served.
Opening the ceremonies will be Kearney Habitat President Marshall Everitt. The Rev. Dean Buse of New Life Church will give the invocation, benediction and house blessing. Vocalist Cindy Hayes of New Life Church will provide special music.
Several gifts will help Maxwell and her sons get comfortable in their new house. The gifts include mattresses from Bruce Furniture, household items from Kearney Women of Today, an American flag from the Daughters of the American Revolution, books from Kearney Literacy Council, picnic bench from Family of Christ Lutheran Church and Mead Lumber, photo album of home construction from Bonnie Mumm, Bible and cross from Paul and Angie Connett, and tools from the Kearney Habitat Building Committee.
Delbert Sindt, a member of the building committee, will present the keys to the house.
