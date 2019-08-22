KEARNEY — Kearney area police are going pink for breast cancer awareness.
During October, officers with the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Kearney Police Department and University of Nebraska at Kearney Police will be sporting pink patches on their uniforms. The effort is called the Pink Patch Project.
“Breast cancer is in the forefront for us in this department,” said Kevin Thompson, a KPD lieutenant. A KPD officer’s wife just finished treatment and several other officers have had family members affected by the disease.
Police departments in the Omaha metro area have been doing similar projects the last three years, said Dan Schleusener, Buffalo County Sheriff chief deputy. “It was nice to expand it out to agencies outside of Omaha,” he said.
Twenty-three law enforcement agencies across Nebraska and approximately 450 nationwide participate in similar projects.
Patches and T-shirts will be on sale to the public during September and October. Sayler Screenprinting of Kearney will have an online store starting in September where Pink Patch Project T-shirts can be purchased for $15.
Shirts also will be for sale at Hy-Vee in Kearney.
The patches cost $10 each and can be purchased at the Kearney/Buffalo County Law Enforcement Center at 2025 Ave. A.
Proceeds from patch and T-shirt sales will go toward Project Pink, formed in November 2018 to raise money and awareness for breast cancer. All funds raised will remain in Kearney and surrounding communities.
For more information about Project Pink, log on to www.kearneyprojectpink.com.
