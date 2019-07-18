KEARNEY — In its 48 years, the Kearney Artists Guild’s Art in the Park event has conducted a silent auction, but the artists group has never seen results like Sunday’s.
Art in the Park founder Larry Peterson said the bids rolled in when silent auction organizers designated the proceeds to be given for flood relief. The silent auction brought in $1,160. Normally the auction garners $200 to $300, Peterson said.
He said the $1,160 has been donated to the Kearney Area Community Foundation for flood relief.
Individuals who wish to donate for flood relief can contact the foundation at 308-237-3114 or the Salvation Army at 308-234-9998.