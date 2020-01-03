Update - Jan. 3, 2020
Jose Luis Santos-Zepeda was sentenced to 6½ years in federal prison for his role in the case.
OMAHA — After working with her brother in prison a Kearney woman is serving a five-year federal prison sentence for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine last January in Kearney.
Hannah Pauly, 24, of Kearney was sentenced last week in U.S. Federal District Court in Omaha. She was convicted of conspiring to distribute, and possession with the intent to distribute, 500 grams or more of meth Dec. 21 and Jan. 11.
There is no parole in federal court. After serving her time in prison Pauly must serve three years of supervised release.
In August, Pauly’s codefendant, Jose Santos-Zepeda, 20, of Kearney pleaded guilty in federal court to the same charges. His sentencing will be in November.
Pauly’s brother, Dustin Pauly, 32, also of Kearney was sentenced last August in U.S. Federal District Court in Lincoln to 21 years in federal prison in the same incident for conspiracy to distribute meth in Kearney. His sentence is being served at the same time as a 20- to 34-year sentence Dustin is serving at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln for two counts of felony distribution of marijuana, possession of meth and two counts of misdemeanor theft.
On Jan. 9, police received information from the Nebraska State Penitentiary regarding possible drug activity involving Hannah and Dustin, who was in the penitentiary at the time. Police received a transcript of a jail call between the siblings where they talked about a multi-pound shipment of meth that would be delivered to Hannah.
During the call, using coded language, Dustin asked Hannah how much her roommate, Santos-Zepeda, pays for meth. Hannah also told Dustin that Santos-Zepeda can get rid of “a couple of them” for her, but didn’t know when.
Investigators obtained a warrant to search Hannah’s house in south Kearney at the time, where Santos-Zepeda also lived. Police searched the house on Jan. 11 and recovered five bundles of meth of varying quantities, totaling approximately 4.93 lbs. scattered throughout.
Hannah and Santos-Zepeda were arrested at the residence.
The investigation revealed the meth arrived via the U.S. Postal Service in Kearney in early January, and that it contained three packages of meth wrapped in foil and vacuum-sealed packages. Records indicate Hannah put one package in a speaker downstairs in the house and two into a safe, which is consistent with where police found three of the five packages.
An additional package of meth, weighing about 12.2 ounces, was located in a bedroom used by Santos-Zepeda, and was wrapped in blue tape. The fifth package of meth, weighing about 3.9 ounces, which also was wrapped in blue tape, was found in a downstairs ceiling by the stairs.
The case was investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol, Kearney Police Department and the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force.
