KEARNEY — Businesses in Kearney gave $19,335 during Saturday’s one-day Goodfellows drive, according to Brad Holbrook, who co-chaired the collections with Goodfellows veteran Dave Mattson.
Added to prior donations, the $19,335 given Saturday lifts the tally of this year’s Goodfellows drive to $25,575.
The money will be used to deliver gifts on Christmas to needy children and to provide them with milk, warm clothes and school supplies to help them throughout the year.
Donors who want to support Goodfellows can give by visiting the Goodfellows’ website and donating online using PayPal. Donations also will be accepted throughout the holidays at the Kearney Hub, P.O. Box 1988, Kearney, NE 68848. Unless otherwise requested, all donors’ names will be published.
Donors for Saturday’s business drive included:
Arram Family Foundation, in memory of Hanny Arram and Alia Arram, from Essam and Barbara Arram, Tarik Arram, Courtney, Little Essam, Camil, Nadi, Laila, Emily and Amir Saadi $5,000; The Dent Popper Inc., $100; Pro Tint, $50; Tex’s Café, $75; Lucky Dogs Place, $50; Divas Floral Shop & Boutique, $100; Symmetry Permanent Cosmetics, $30; Heartland Scuba Center, $20; Steve and Faylen Linden, $100; Five Points Bank, $100; Conrad’s Auto, $100; Tim and Tracey Shada, $100; Jack and Theresa Horner, $100; Orschlen, toys and hats; Carl Whitney Sand, $50; Kearney Powersports, $50; Stage Coach, $50.
Daylight Donuts, donuts; Rick and Gwen Luth, in Honor of Ron Russell — a true Goodfellow, $200; Kearney Quality Sew&Vac, $25; JR’s Western, $100; Kearney Tire&Auto, $250; Master’s True Value, $25; Denny and Trudy Russell, $20; Andersen Wrecking Co. $150; Lichty’s Auto, $50.
Sahling Kenworth, $250; Mid-States Irrigation, $50; Aunt Jo’s Maytag, $25; Downing & Co.-University Self Storage, $100; Landmark Equipment, toys; Heartland Motorsports, $100; Security Specialists, $50; Jessica Eckhout, $20; Rita Rodriguez, $30; Carol Weber, $10; Bruce and Leanne Elder, $50; Michael Heeney, $100; Bishop Law, $250; Mike and Jo Baldwin, $100; American Auto, $50; Boogaarts, $100; Fred George, $5; Computer Hardware, $100; J.B. Mack Inc, in Honor of Bruce Rasmussen, $200; Cut ‘N’ Style, $10.
Petersen Senior Activity Center, from the Motivated Men and Dedicated Dames, $350; Dome Lounge $180; in honor of Ron Bielenberg, $10; Kearney Towing & Repair Center, $250; Mark and Kimra Schipporeit, $150; The Buckle, $500; Great Western Bank, $400; Sorensen Group, $500; Midwest Connect, $500.
HighLand Financial Group, Inc., $100; Microtel Inn & Suites of Kearney, $100; Lips Printing Service, $100; Days Inn, $100; Country Inn & Suites, $100; Qdoba Mexican Eats, $100; Miller & Associates Consulting Engineers, $100; Milco Environmental Service Inc., $100; Bamford Inc., $100; Dave Waggoner Plumbing & Heating Inc., $100; Bear Frame & Alignment, $35; Dr. H.L. Chistman, Central Eye Care $25.
Ron and Susie Bielenberg, $500 in Memory of Bob and Shirley Reed, $500; Sixth Street Development, $100; BD Construction, $150; FirsTier Bank, $50; New West Sports Medicine, $50; Brunning State Bank, $250; Betty King Trust, $100; Douglas and Rhonda King, $100; George and Joann Janning, $100; Keith and Julia Stafford, $100; Thirsty’s, $50; Steinbrink Landscaping Center, $100; Little USA, $20; Apple Market, $250; Fanatics, $50; The Big L, $200; Don Engel and Kim Joneson, $50; Nelson’s Furniture, $500; Prime Cut, $50; Edith Joi, $20; Paint Paradise, $150.
Hawthorne Jewelry, $750; Bruce Furniture, $250; Hair Tech, $55; The New U-Katie Evans, $25; The New U-Cheryl Miller, $10; Play Pen Lounge, $100; a goodfellow, $20; Palm Garden Lounge, $20; James Berglund, $50; John Wolf, $100; Quilter’s Cottage, $10; Dale and Elaine Nispel, $80; Mid-Plains Equipment, $50; Double M Farms, $200; Josh Jelden, $50; Todd Clabaugh, $20; Worley Monument, $10; Boot&Saddle, $20; Century Lumber, $50; Dean and Gaylene Aden, $200; Kirk and Megan Harms, $100; Petersen Chiropractic Center, P.C., $100.
Staff at Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom & Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O., $500 in Memory of Kim Norton; Patrick and Teri Rahe, $50; Dave and Jean Mattson, $100; Heartland Bank, $100; Jon and Tricia Olson, $100; CED Enterprise Electric, $100; Chris and Shawn Anderson, $100; Tobin and Michelle Buchanan and family, $100; Brad and Gina Holbrook, $100, anonymous, $60; anonymous, $5; anonymous, $50; anonymous, $20; anonymous, $200; anonymous, $100.
