KEARNEY — The Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce and Kearney Area Community Foundation announced Friday they are jointly forming a fund to assist people in the area who are struggling financially because of coronavirus.
“Like you, the Kearney area has been extremely affected by COVID-19. We are a diverse community of businesses that support each other and our overall goal of helping businesses succeed, while making our city a better place to live, work and play,” said the announcement. “With overwhelming support from the Kearney community and some private donations we are able to offer a grant program for those who work in the Kearney area and are struggling during this epidemic.”
The chamber and foundation call upon donors to help the fund. “If you can, please go to www.kearneycoc.org/covid19 to make a donation to the Kearney Area Employee Emergency Relief Fund.”
According to the announcement, a committee made up of chamber representatives will award assistance to applicants based on a variety of criteria:
- Must be a resident of Buffalo County;
- Must have been or are currently employed by a Buffalo County business;
- Must have experienced some sort of hardship because of COVID-19;
- Special consideration will be given to KACC businesses; and,
- Special consideration to people with children under the age of 18 living at home.
The emergency fund is for the workforce in the Kearney area, and applicants are eligible for up to $500 every 30 days.
Donations may be made via PayPal at kearneycoc.org/covid19 or sent/dropped off to the Kearney Area Community Foundation, 412 W. 48th St. No. 12.
Checks may be made payable to KAEER Fund c/o Kearney Area Community Foundation.