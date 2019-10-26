KEARNEY — The Kearney Area Children’s Museum will unveil its new grocery store exhibit, Little Sprouts Market, at a ribbon-cutting ceremony 12:15 p.m. Tuesday.
The museum’s Little Sprouts Market showcases different types of food, shopping techniques and the five food groups. The new space also includes a mascot, “Benny Brussel” who offers helpful hints and ideas for healthy food choices.
“The grocery store is one of our most popular zones and it was beginning to show that it needed some ‘love,’” said Kearney Area Children’s Museum Executive Director Traci Winscot. “With the fresh renovations that we just completed, families can enjoy an interactive experience of teaching their children about healthy food options and grocery store etiquette. They can see which items are grains, vegetables, fruits, dairy and proteins by scanning the items with the new checkout system.”
The new grocery exhibit aims to reflect a real, modern-day grocery store. It also will feature an interactive checkout system, designed to help parents discuss healthy food options with their children while “shopping.”
Donors for the new exhibit include the Stava Family, Grand Central Apple Market, Hy-Vee and Belschner Custom Meats. CM Painting, Angela Joy Creative, Pinpoint Creative Studio, Nate Miles and Kaiti George, RD, LMNT also contributed their skills and labor to the project.
“What a busy time at the museum for exhibit renovations and we couldn’t be more excited. There is tremendous effort that goes into getting an exhibit refreshed, updated or renovated,” Winscot said. “We strive and work very hard to keep our exhibits relevant and exciting for our members. There is a lot of behind the scenes fundraising and work that goes into improving our exhibits and it takes a dedicated team to make it happen.”
The museum is located at 5827 Fourth Ave. The public is invited to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
