KEARNEY — Cindy Seidel of Ainsworth will speak on “Life Can Be A Maze, so ‘Are You Puzzled?’” at the Kearney Christian Women’s Connection meeting at noon Monday at the Kearney Ramada Inn, 301 Second Ave.
Seidel will explore the puzzles that creep into life.
The First Lutheran Church Praise Team of Kearney will perform. Marilyn Heckman of Kearney will demonstrate wood crafting and show items she has made.
Reservations are requested by Friday. Call Betty at 308-237-5873 or Sandy at 308-388-3688. Walk-ins and first-time attendees are welcome.
