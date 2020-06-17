KEARNEY — As the big screen lights up again, so will the faces of eager moviegoers.
Kearney Cinema 8 reopens Friday after being closed for more than three months due to the pandemic.
Safety precautions will be based on local and state health guidelines.
“We’re basically doing 6-feet distancing, and we’re going to block off every other row of the theater,” said General Manager Bobby Wilson. “You can have a section of six people, so we’ll have spaces between those, and then have all of the auditorium social distance. We’ll have every other line in the concession stand open, and then spacing between that.”
Wilson said Cinema 8 will operate according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and recommendations from Two Rivers Public Health Department. There will be two showtimes each day at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. with employees wearing masks and disinfecting between films.
Head counts will be conducted to ensure the audiences do not pass 25 percent capacity, until Sunday, when Kearney Cinema 8 officials plan to allow 50 percent occupancy. Any changes will be posted on the Kearney Cinema 8 Facebook page, according to Wilson.
Since asking their Facebook fans for movie suggestions, the theater has some fan favorites in store for moviegoers.
“(Customers) can buy tickets either online or here,” Wilson said. “We’re going to be showing ‘Aquaman,’ ‘Batman’ (1989), ‘Wonder Woman,’ ‘Superman’ (1978), the first Harry Potter and the first ‘Lord of the Rings.’ That’s what we’ve got so far.”
Kearney Cinema 8 hopes the selections will bring film fanatics back for some long-awaited movie magic.
“It’s definitely affected our business — being closed,” Wilson said. “And we’re just excited to get opened again.”