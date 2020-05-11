KEARNEY — As the size of Compute North’s data center grows at Tech oNE Crossing in northeast Kearney, so does the need for electricity to power the data center.
To satisfy the Minnesota company’s need for more energy to power its facility, the city of Kearney and Nebraska Public Power District plan to enter a land sale agreement that will allow NPPD to build a larger substation at Tech oNE.
On Tuesday, the City Council will consider selling NPPD 16 acres in the tech park at 56th Street and Antelope Avenue where NPPD plans to build the substation.
According to a memo from City Attorney Michael Tye, the land sale agreement will allow the city to retain a right-of-way along 56th Street. NPPD will pay the city $302,253 for the 16 acres, which is nearly $19,000 an acre.
As the data center’s electrical consumption grows, so do the lease payments from NPPD to the city. Because NPPD leases the city’s electrical lines to deliver its electricity, it was anticipated last year when the data center got underway that bringing Compute North online would add a $528,000 boost to the $6.4 million in annual lease payments NPPD makes to the city of Kearney.
In other business Tuesday, the City Council will consider approving a 2.82-acre commercial lot on First Street on the east side of Apache Camper Center at 115 E. First St.
Brenda Jensen, the city’s director of development services, in a memo to the council indicates the tract’s developer, Marlo Johnson who owns the antique shop to the east, is requesting approval to plat the undeveloped parcel west of 625 E. First St. Jensen said Johnson wants to retain the property’s current zoning, C-3, or general commercial, which permits limited agricultural, residential, civic, commercial, limited industrial and several miscellaneous uses.
Johnson doesn’t indicate in the city documents what his plans are for the 2.82-acre tract.
Tuesday’s council meeting will be conducted online.
