KEARNEY — The Kearney City Council will conduct a special meeting through videoconference and teleconference at noon Friday. The agenda for the meeting will be available Thursday morning, according to City Clerk Lauren Brandt.
To access this meeting please use the following information:
Using GoToMeeting (no account/subscription/payment required):
- View from your computer, tablet or smartphone: gotomeet.me/CityofKearney
- View through the GoToMeeting App: 773-693-677 (known as the Meeting ID)
- Listen to audio only through your phone: 224-501-3412; access code: 773-693-677 followed by the pound or hash sign.