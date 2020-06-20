KEARNEY — Unknowns still swirl around the Kearney Concert Association’s upcoming 2020-21 season.
Along with its usual six concerts between October and May, KCA has two more at the Merryman Performing Arts Center, which is its home venue. But the season is written in pencil so far.
“We’re still waiting to hear what the state directives will be, what the governor has to say, the details of the reopening of the Merryman and the safety of our members,” said Carol Ellenwood, KCA executive secretary.
The upcoming season was in place last September, six months before the coronavirus hit. A brochure was mailed to subscribers several months ago. Since then, two more shows have been added to the schedule at no extra charge because COVID-19 forced KCA to cancel its final two concerts this spring.
“These two extra shows are the bonus of all bonuses. If people are renewing, they’ll see the concerts they missed last season. New subscribers get two extra shows. And if someone isn’t renewing, he or she can still attend the extra concerts if they choose to,” she said.
Financial worries
Money is a concern. KCA’s annual budget of between $50,000 and $60,000 is spent on bringing in shows and theater rental. Tickets are not sold for individual performances. Subscribers must buy a season ticket package at $50 for six shows. However, single performance seats will be sold to 2020 subscribers for the makeup shows they missed.
Ellenwood said renewals for 2021 are trickling in. So far, they’re at about 25 percent of average sales. Many people are waiting to see when, and if, the 2021 season begins.
KCA did not hold its usual season ticket campaign in April. That campaign is still on hold.
“Things just aren’t safe enough to do that yet,” Ellenwood said. And, since the 2020 season’s final show was canceled, KCA could not sell season tickets for the upcoming season at that show, which it normally does.
The board meets only when it needs to, she said. It had no meetings scheduled when COVID-19 hit and has not scheduled any yet this summer.
“We haven’t had decisions to make,” she said.
Coffee and cookies?
Once the Merryman gives a green light to reopening, “we’ll know how to move forward,” Ellenwood said. But the Merryman may limit attendance, close off some doors and seat attendees farther apart. And while the Merryman may ask a performer to offer both an evening show and a matinee to safely thin the audience, KCA may not be able to do that. That would cost more, too, Ellenwood said.
Also in question is the coffee-punch-cookies intermission that’s a staple at KCA performances.
“That might depend on what an artist is willing to do. Is an artist willing to perform without a break? What does the audience want? The Merryman might dictate to us what we can do,” Ellenwood said.
She added that production costs and custodial fees could go up, especially since custodians will have to do more detailed, frequent cleanings. Membership sales will determine a lot, she said.
“We’re treading water right now, but we’re optimistic,” she added. “I believe the 75 percent of people who have not renewed are waiting for volunteers to contact them and reassure them that everything will proceed. We’re excited, but we don’t want to do anything foolish that will make us have to close down again,” she said.
“KCA is a blessing and a curse. We’re all-volunteer, so we don’t have salaries. We don’t have a brick-and-mortar office space. But the available grants right now are targeted at rent and salaries, and that doesn’t fit our needs,” she said.
But she said the 73-year-old KCA has survived challenges before, and she believes it will again. “For now, we’ll continue to rely on businesses, patronage and memberships.”