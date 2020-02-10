KEARNEY COUNTY — One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident Sunday in rural Kearney County.
The Kearney County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of the accident at 1:11 p.m. Sunday near Highway 10 and T Road in Kearney County.
A 1999 Honda CR-V driven by Larry Levis, 63, of Minden, was northbound on Highway 10 when it crossed the center line and struck a 2015 Honda CR-VXL drive by Margie Ormsby, 69, of Ayr. Ormsby’s vehicle entered the east ditch and rolled over. She was transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney and is currently in fair condition. Levis was not injured.
The accident is being investigated by the Kearney County Sheriff’s Office. Seat belts were in use in both vehicles.
The Nebraska State Patrol and the Minden Fire Department assisted at the scene.