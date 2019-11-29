KEARNEY — One Kearney breakfast eatery will close, while another will open in December.
PepperJax Development announced that Good Evans Breakfast and Lunch will open Dec. 16 at 1010 Third Ave. after The Egg & I at 1325 Second Ave. closes.
In response to an ending franchise agreement with The Egg & I, franchisee Brett Weis decided to bring the new concept, Good Evans, to Kearney. It is the second Good Evans location to open. The first location, doing business at 70th and A in Lincoln, opened Nov. 4.
While construction finishes at Good Evans, the staff still is operating out of the old Egg & I location until they are ready to start training at the new site.
Good Evans is named after executive chefs Sara and Travis Evans who created the menu for the concept. According to a July Hub interview, the couple left Sozo American Cuisine and Angus Burgers & Shakes in Kearney after the restaurants were hit by a flood.
The Evanses have taken their expertise and experience to bring a chef-inspired menu to the breakfast and lunch sector in Kearney.
The Good Evans menu is full of made-from-scratch recipes and quality ingredients. The Kearney location also will feature a coffee bar run by barista and general manager Ben Polk.
Good Evans Breakfast and Lunch is the newest brand addition to Weis’ organization. He also owns PepperJax Grill, a fast-casual chain with 34 locations in the Midwest, and the Cellar Hometown Grill in Kearney.
