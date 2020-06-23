KEARNEY — Two Kearney educators were recognized at the June 9 Nebraska Career and Technical Education’s Virtual Symposium.
Kathy Gifford, current president of the Kearney Public Schools Board of Education, received the Elaine Stuhr Leadership and Advocacy Award. The award is one of eight Excellence in Career Education Awards presented at the symposium.
The Excellence in Career Education Awards recognize outstanding Nebraska Career Education programs and outstanding partnerships with businesses and individuals. Recipients were nominated by Nebraska career educators from across the state.
Also, Kearney High School business teacher Tennille Allison was one of the six finalists named for the 2020 Rich Katt CTE Educator of the Year Award in the Communication and Information Systems category.
The Rich Katt Outstanding CTE Educator Award is given annually to a Nebraska career and technical education educator in one of the six recognized career fields who has shown exemplary passion resulting in action for Career and Technical Education. All finalists, of which Allison was one, received a plaque and a $1,000 award.
These awards are cosponsored by the Nebraska Department of Education, the Nebraska Career Education and Innovation Foundation, and business and industry partners.