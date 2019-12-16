KEARNEY — A Kearney family will be in their new home in time for Christmas, according to Marshall Everitt, Kearney Area Habitat for Humanity president.
The dedication will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 1310 E. 17th St. for the new home of Brandon and Jennifer Pierce and their children Allie, Javier, Morgan and Lucas. The ceremony is open to the public.
The event will begin with a welcome by Everitt and an invocation by the Rev. Jeff Baker of New Life Church. Special music will be performed by Allie Barrera, daughter of the Pierces.
Presentations will include: mattresses from Bruce Furniture, Everitt; household items, Kearney Women of Today, Kathy Morrow; an American flag, Daughters of the American Revolution, Pat Skiles; books, Kearney Literacy Council, Elaine Batenhorst; picnic table, Family of Christ Lutheran Church and Mead Lumber, John Gosswein; photo album, Bonnie Mumm; Bible and cross, family support members Kelly and Sheila Kennedy; Fudge Box of tools, Fred Kempf of the Kearney Habitat Building Committee; and keys to the house, Keith Lindvall of the Kearney Habitat Building Committee.
After the presentations, Brandon and Jennifer Pierce will give their homeowner response, which will be followed by special music by their daughter Allie. Gosswein, pastor of Family of Christ Lutheran Church will give the benediction and house blessing. Closing remarks will be given by Everitt.
Additional donations include Bibles from the Solid Rock, booties from Yellow Van and DJ service provided by Complete Music.
The Pierce home is the 83rd built by Kearney Habitat, and the first home completed during the 2019 build season. The second and third homes will be completed and dedicated in early January.
