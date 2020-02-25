KEARNEY — Kearney Volunteer Firefighters had a busy day Monday responding to a grain elevator fire and several grass fires all within an hour.
At 11:22 a.m. firefighters were called to a mechanical malfunction inside the main elevator leg at The Andersons Grain Elevator at 303 W. 19th St. for a structure fire. Smoke was reported in the upper head house of the elevator, and the elevator was being evacuated, said a Kearney Volunteer Fire Department news release.
Using their ladder truck firefighters went to the top of the elevator with two water extinguishers and a thermal imaging camera where they found light smoke, but no flames. A hand line was taken to the top of the elevator to apply water into the main elevator leg and extinguish hot spots of embers.
An hour later at 12:21 p.m. volunteer firefighters from Kearney, Gibbon and Elm Creek were called to six individual grass fires in a six-mile stretch of Interstate 80 west of Kearney. The fires were along the eastbound lanes and believed to have started from sparks from a vehicle.