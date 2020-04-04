KEARNEY — Many Kearney gyms and fitness studios have found creative ways to continue to serve their customers while following Gov. Pete Ricketts’ health directive during the coronavirus pandemic.
When Ricketts and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that no more than 10 people gather in one place and to social distance at least 6 feet from others, gyms, such as the Kearney Family YMCA, Planet Fitness and Anytime Fitness, shut their doors on March 17, 18 and 19, respectively.
A week earlier, KTown Shakedown owner Elaine Mefford stopped offering classes in her studio in downtown Kearney. Because she was following new reports of the coronavirus spreading in other parts of the country, Mefford said she knew it soon would hit Kearney and could affect her members if she didn’t act fast.
“I just thought, ‘Elaine, if you spread this thing, if you are part of the problem and some of your members who — I’ll be honest, my demographic is a little older, like I have the 60s and 70s ladies coming in here — and so I just thought this is no good, you can’t continue on,” she said. “If you were to hurt one of these women by them feeling they need to continue to come support you physically in the gym, you’ll never forgive yourself. It’s just not worth it.”
To keep their clients on track with their fitness goals, these gyms and studios offer an alternative exercise format, live and recorded workouts posted to social media.
Kearney Family YMCA group exercise coordinator Hallie Ganz said, “I feel from the fitness side of things we have all of these people — just not Y members but members of any fitness facility here in Kearney — have been working out every day and now doors are closed. For some people, mental health, physical health, that workout is so important.”
Anytime Fitness operations director Tayler Johnson said working out now is more important than ever.
“As a health and fitness facility, we definitely want people to continue on their health journeys and not just sit at home watching TV 12 hours a day now that it’s so easy to do that,” she said. “We’re trying to remember — go outside, take a walk, make sure you’re still working out as much as you can — because really it does boost your immune system and right now what a better time to do that.”
Gyms, such as Kearney CrossFit and Just for Ladies, continued to keep their businesses open. Though Just for Ladies owner Amy Barth announced Friday that she would close her doors beginning Monday because less than 20 members were using her gym per day.
While her gym was open the past few weeks, Barth said she followed Ricketts’ health recommendation in March and now directive for Buffalo County that started Wednesday. Kearney CrossFit owner Trevor Brown said he also follows the rules, which only allows 10 people inside the fitness facilities at a time and regulates people to be at least six feet from one another.
To follow the health recommendation directive, Barth marked some of her machines “Out of Order” to ensure the distance guideline in her 12,000-square-foot building. Spreading people apart during workouts was easy at Kearney CrossFit, which is a 6,000-square-foot, open floor plan gym.
Brown takes extra precautions by requiring his members to make appointments to use the gym or be in a 45-minute class. Classes run by the hour, so members must leave within five minutes after class and can’t enter the building until five minutes before their class. Brown said this ensures that he is adhering to the 10-person limit rule.
Barth and Brown also make sure that their equipment is continually sanitized to keep their clients safe.
Brown, a self-proclaimed germophobe, said he has brought in a cleaning staff every night for the past seven years to sanitize and clean his gym. He and his staff continue to wipe down equipment after every use.
“So for us this is kind of a normal practice, which I think has helped a whole lot because our members feel pretty comfortable with all of that stuff,” he said.
During the health recommendation and directive, Barth closed Just for Ladies in the afternoons to allow her staff time to disinfect equipment in the middle of the day between her female clients’ workouts. She also asks the women to disinfect machines after using them and to wash their hands before and after coming to the gym.
This is one reason why Barth felt comfortable keeping her gym open.
“There are a lot of members who still feel safe in that when they come here, they see the efforts implemented. They’re a young, healthy adult and they are minimizing their contact otherwise,” Barth said last week. “But I feel like to keep somebody’s routine as normal as we can through this period of time is going to help tremendously for their mental well-being.”
Barth said she understands why some of her members who are more susceptible to the virus didn’t want to go to her gym during the outbreak. She and Brown have been accommodating all of their members by also offering online workouts.
All gyms, closed or open, are offering their online classes for free to non-members.
Here are more details about each gym’s offerings during the pandemic:
Kearney CrossFit
Brown said half of his CrossFit membership currently is working out at home. They follow his live classes on Zoom or may follow along with them later on Kearney CrossFit’s Instagram page. Starting Monday, Brown will offer three live workouts Monday through Friday.
CrossFit’s video classes may be done with body weights or dumbbells, but recently Brown began loaning equipment such as bars, dumb and kettle bells and medicine balls.
Just for Ladies
Just for Ladies also is loaning equipment to its members but on a two-week basis, Barth said. She has loaned weights and balls as well as jump ropes, equipment for box jumps and stretchy bands.
To encourage her members to stay active at home, she started a Facebook group called the Quarantine Classic. Members are asked to post a photo of themselves after a workout four times a week. They then are entered into a drawing for prizes. The page is also a place where members can share ideas and recipes.
“(I’m) just trying to create that community that people can still feel a part of through a Facebook group,” Barth said.
She offers videos of her classes such as P90X, a strength interval class and a dance aerobics class. Ageless Warriors, a class for women 50 and older, is strictly online.
Kearney Family YMCA
Because the YMCA is closed, Ganz, the facility’s group exercise coordinator, said she has recruited instructors to volunteer their time leading online classes. Ganz and the instructors teach anything from yoga to strength and cardio to family fitness, which includes jumping jacks, sit-ups and push-ups. “Things that take a little amount of direction and all kids can follow,” Ganz said.
If Ganz uses exercise equipment in a video, she asks people at home to adapt with household items.
“So if I use dumbbells then I say, ‘Hey, you can also use water bottles or canned goods.’ I used a ball the other day and I said, ‘Hey, pick up your kid’s basketball or soccer ball,’” Ganz said.
The Kearney Family YMCA offers one live class and one to three recorded classes a day. They post their classes to their Facebook page.
Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness offers one live 20-minute or less “work-in” at 6 p.m. Central each day, according to a press release from the corporation. Classes are led by Planet Fitness trainers and special guest trainers, such as the “Biggest Loser” television series coach Erica Lugo.
Anytime Fitness
In addition to free Facebook Live workouts, Johnson said Anytime Fitness offers personal training to their clients via Zoom.
“So they (trainers) would specifically show them these are some good workouts that you can do. Then they train them through a 30-minute workout,” Johnson said.
About 50 percent of Anytime Fitnesses clients are taking advantage of the web training, while others are banking their training sessions for when they can go back to the gym.
KTown Shakedown
At KTown Shakedown, Mefford offers a Facebook Live class and a recorded class once a day. Classes range from chair workouts for people who are injured to high intensity classes, such as Tabata.
A year ago, Mefford started offering daily online classes for her members who couldn’t make it to her studio. She said she is grateful she made that transition early because her members now are used to seeing her in that format.
To date, Mefford has about 350 recorded classes available for her members. She has shared many of these videos with the public since the outbreak.
Mefford has started to loan weights to her members. She also may rent out spin bikes in the future depending on how long the coronavirus outbreak lasts.
