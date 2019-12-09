KEARNEY — Five area high schools are moving on to the state play production competition in Norfolk after getting first place in their districts.
Kearney High School won first place for its production, “Requiem Atlantis.” The team will compete with other Class A schools Friday at the Johnny Carson Theatre.
Minden also took the top spot in its district for “The Coffee Pot is On” and will compete Friday in Class B.
District champion Ravenna will perform “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at state Thursday in the Class C1 division.
In Class D1, Bertrand is set to compete Wednesday with “Badger.” Wilcox-Hildreth will compete the same day in Class D2 with “The Mystery of Mouldy Manor.”
In Class A, the top two teams from each district advance to state. In all other classes, schools must be the champion of their district competitions.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
The five qualifying one-act teams performed at their district competitions earlier this month, along with several other area schools. Results for other Hub Territory schools are:
Class A
- Lexington — Sixth
Class B
- Cozad — Fourth
- Kearney Catholic — Third
- Gothenburg — Second
- Holdrege — Seventh
Class C1
- Gibbon — Second
Class C2
- Shelton — Fifth
- Amherst — Second
- Franklin — Third
- Elm Creek — Fifth
- Overton — Eighth
Class D1
- Axtell — Fifth
- Loomis — Third
- Pleasanton — Sixth
- Elwood — Seventh
- Eustis-Farnam — Seventh
- Ansley — Fourth
Class D2
- Litchfield — Seventh
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.