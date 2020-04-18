LINCOLN — A Kearney native helped design hardware that will allow law enforcement to use gas masks with reusable filters rather than N95 masks at crime scenes.
Garrett Humston, 25, is a manufacturing engineer lead at IntoMetal, a metal fabrication shop in Lincoln. He and his team of two developed an adapter ring, that along with Kawasaki Motors, also of Lincoln, will allow current gas masks to work with a different type of filter.
According to a Nebraska State Patrol news release, every trooper and investigator has a gas mask, but filters are in short supply due to COVID-19. NSP found several hundred filters that were made to fit a different type of mask previously used by NSP.
However, those filters did not fit NSP’s current masks, the release said.
Kawasaki was able to come up with a design for the adapter and IntoMetal was able to produce the adapter using a 3D printer.
Humston, a 2013 graduate of Kearney High School, received the files for the adapter from Kawasaki last Thursday and by the next morning he had parts ready for NSP to test. It takes about 1½ hours to make one part.
“It’s all 3D printed, so it’s a plastic material,” Humston said.
The adapters already are being distributed for use by the State Patrol throughout the state.
“This is tremendous work by our team and personnel from Kawasaki and IntoMetal,” said NSP Col. John Bolduc. “This project has the potential to save thousands of pieces of PPE, such as N95 masks and face shields. By reducing our need for those valuable resources, hopefully the limited supplies can be diverted to medical workers and others working on the front lines against COVID-19.”
As of Thursday evening IntoMetal had made and donated 35 adapter pieces to NSP.
“The overall goal is that these could be distributed throughout the country to all agencies,” Humston said.
The project is intended for the masks to be used at crime scenes or during investigations. Troopers will not be wearing gas masks during regular patrols or on traffic stops.
Humston graduated from Southeast Community College in Lincoln, and is the son of Randy and Joann Humston of Kearney.
