KEARNEY – Kearney High School, Milford, Ravenna and Bruning-Davenport won top honors at Saturday’s 2019 UNK Band Day Parade competition.
Kearney High School won Class AA, was recognized as the outstanding drum line and won the Sweepstakes Trophy given to the top band overall.
Twenty-three Nebraska bands marched in the University of Nebraska at Kearney parade, which celebrated its 61st year.
Other first-place honors went to Milford, Class B; Ravenna, Class C; and Bruning-Davenport, Class D.
The outstanding color guard award went to Hastings High School.
In the middle school division, first place went to Lexington Middle School.
Below is a full list of awards:
Sweepstakes Trophy - Kearney High School
Outstanding Drum Line - Kearney High School
Outstanding Color Guard - Hastings High School
Class AA
1st – Kearney High School
2nd – Hastings High School
3rd – Grand Island High School
Class B
1st – Milford
2nd – Kearney Catholic
3rd – Cozad
Class C
1st – Ravenna
2nd – Amherst
3rd – Yutan
Class D
1st – Bruning-Davenport
2nd – Axtell
3rd – Kenesaw
Middle School
1st – Lexington Middle School
2nd – Kearney 8th Grade
3rd – Ogallala Middle School
