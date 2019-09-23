UNK Band Day (copy)

Kearney High School was recognized as the outstanding drum line and won the overall Sweepstakes Trophy.

 Eldon Holmes, Kearney Hub

 KEARNEY – Kearney High School, Milford, Ravenna and Bruning-Davenport won top honors at Saturday’s 2019 UNK Band Day Parade competition.

Kearney High School won Class AA, was recognized as the outstanding drum line and won the Sweepstakes Trophy given to the top band overall.

Twenty-three Nebraska bands marched in the University of Nebraska at Kearney parade, which celebrated its 61st year.

Other first-place honors went to Milford, Class B; Ravenna, Class C; and Bruning-Davenport, Class D.

The outstanding color guard award went to Hastings High School.

In the middle school division, first place went to Lexington Middle School.

Below is a full list of awards:

Sweepstakes Trophy - Kearney High School

Outstanding Drum Line - Kearney High School

Outstanding Color Guard - Hastings High School

Class AA

1st – Kearney High School

2nd – Hastings High School

3rd – Grand Island High School

Class B

1st – Milford

2nd – Kearney Catholic

3rd – Cozad

Class C

1st – Ravenna

2nd – Amherst

3rd – Yutan

Class D

1st – Bruning-Davenport

2nd – Axtell

3rd – Kenesaw

Middle School

1st – Lexington Middle School

2nd – Kearney 8th Grade

3rd – Ogallala Middle School

