KEARNEY — Health care workers pulling long shifts at both Kearney hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic now may shop for bread, milk and other basic food items right at work.
Starting Monday, CHI Health Good Samaritan launched a virtual grocery store and meal service for its staff.
Kearney Regional Medical Center has opened the Grab and Go, where staff may pick up staples like bread, milk, butter, eggs and cheese.
Good Sam, with 174 beds, is at 50 percent patient capacity at this time so beds will be available in case of a surge of COVID-19 patients. COVID-19 restrictions also have dramatically curtailed visitors. That means Good Sam’s nutrition staff is making fewer breakfasts and lunches.
CHI Health’s food and nutrition teams throughout the 14-hospital chain came up with the virtual grocery store concept several weeks ago.
“It is a one-of-a-kind store, one of the first we’re aware of in the Midwest,” said Terri Hill, division director of nutrition and patient food services for CHI Health.
Good Sam employees may call up an online portal to order essentials like milk, eggs, bread, turkey breast and other items. Also available are take-and-bake entrees such as lasagna or chicken pot pie, and easy-assemble meal kits with selections like chicken fajita, pulled pork and meat loaf. Pizzas, soups, salads and desserts also are ready for purchase.
The service accommodates hospital staff on any shift. Employees who place orders by 5 p.m. may pick them up by 6:30 a.m. the following morning. Curbside pickup is available upon request; employees also may pick orders up in the hospital kitchen.
Food purchases are deducted from an employee’s pay when an order is placed, making the process simple.
At Kearney Regional’s Grab and Go, located inside the KRMC Cafe, employees may pick up items from the refrigerator. They write down their badge number so the purchase may be deducted from their paychecks.
Cafe crowds are smaller these days at KRMC, too, because of COVID-19 restrictions, but cafe hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, and 8:30-10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
“There’s not ample time for many hospital staff to pack a lunch, so it’s vital to keep it open on this limited contact basis,” said KRMC marketing coordinator Amanda Polacek.
Meals ordered by staff during the day are delivered to their departments to limit cafe traffic and abide by social distancing.
Employees have been asked what else they would like to see in Grab and Go. “Some suggestions are fruits and vegetables, chips, crackers, lunch meat and flour, along with family-sized meals to go,” Polacek said. “This has been well-received and appreciated by our staff.”