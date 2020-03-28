KEARNEY — Both Kearney Regional Medical Center and CHI Health Good Samaritan have further restricted visitation policies due to COVID-19.
As of today (Saturday) KRMC patients are allowed no visitors, with a few exceptions: one person for pediatric patients, one support person for a patient in the Maternity Care Center, and one person with a patient in the outpatient surgery center, in order to assist with transportation and other issues.
CHI Health Good Samaritan is allowing one visitor per patient, as opposed to the previous two. Only pediatric and neonatal intensive care units are permitting two visitors; they must be parents or legal guardians who are age 19 or older.
At Good Sam, screenings of all visitors take place at every entrance. Any visitor with symptoms of respiratory infection or who has come into contact with a person with COVID-19 within the past 14 days, or has traveled in areas where there is known community spread of COVID-19, will not be allowed entrance.