KEARNEY — As COVID-19 cases slowly rise in the region, Kearney’s two hospitals are preparing to treat them.
As of Saturday, with few exceptions, Kearney Regional Medical Center now is prohibiting hospital visitors.
The only exceptions are: one support person per laboring mother in the Maternity Care Center, one parent per pediatric patient, one caretaker per outpatient surgery patient for discharge instructions and transport, or other extenuating circumstances, such as end-of-life cases, according to Amanda Polacek, marketing coordinator.
All visitors will be masked and will be asked to stay in the patient’s room.
All employees involved in direct patient care now are wearing a surgical mask or other PPE, depending on their type of patient care.
Aside from its seven neonatal intensive care beds, KRMC currently has 78 staffed beds and is licensed for 93 beds.
It can add 40 more beds to respond to “community need,” said Adrienne Olson, chief nursing officer at KRMC. “Those would be located in areas that are currently used for procedural services, and short stay or outpatient surgery locations.”
Polacek said the hospital also has eight ventilators and five anesthesia machines that can be used as ventilators as needed.
Currently, KRMC has at least one elderly COVID-19 patient in an isolated area, she said.
KRMC is operating at an enhanced operations level, meaning it is fully prepared for enhanced or altered operations, but it’s currently operating at normal levels.
Staff in the hospital and clinic are trained to handle all types of respiratory symptoms and care for patients, and the hospital has supplies and personal protective equipment ready for its staff if needed, Polacek said.
Its cleaning, meal delivery, waste removal and employee illness policies are all compliant with Centers for Disease Control recommendations, she added.
Good Sam also ready
CHI Health Good Samaritan “stands ready,” said President Mike Schnieders. “We have the necessary supplies and are prepared to identify, isolate and treat any potential COVID-19 patient who seeks our care. Our health care team trains for incidents like this year-round and handles infectious disease on a regular basis.”
Good Sam has multiple isolation rooms with negative flow air pressure for infectious diseases. “Our staff, including housekeeping and nutrition services, is highly trained to safely care for isolation patients,” he said.
He also said Good Sam shares resources within the 15-hospital CHI Health system, which reaches from Kearney east to Corning, Iowa. Its 15 hospitals can house 2,000 patients.
Unlike hospitals in hard-hit areas of the country, Good Sam has not experienced a shortage of personal protective equipment, although Schnieders added that there is a “finite” number of all resources.
“That’s why we should all be working to flatten the curve and not overwhelm the nation’s health care system. Slowing the spread of COVID-19 will keep our patient loads manageable and allow time for testing and research for treatments,” he said.
Limiting visitors
Starting last Friday, Good Sam limited visitors to one per room. All must be at least 19 years old. The only exceptions are pediatric and neonatal intensive care units, which permit two parents or legal guardian visitors 19 years or older.
All people who come into the hospital are screened before entering, even those who will have no direct patient contact.
Good Sam has postponed all non-urgent surgeries and procedures. Only gatherings related to patient care are allowed.
“We have been planning and working tirelessly to ensure our community stays safe,” Schnieders said.
Good Sam also has an online site where the screening process can begin for people who suspect they might have COVID-19.
Schnieders recommended using FaceTime and other apps to stay in touch with hospitalized loved ones. Billing questions can be handled over the phone; and through VirtualCare, some doctor’s visits can be conducted via video chat.
“We are now seeing confirmed cases in our communities and have prepared our hospitals to receive cases. This is just the next responsible step. If your visit to the hospital is not absolutely necessary, please stay home,” Schnieders said.
“It takes everyone to prevent the spread. Social distancing, washing our hands, staying home — that’s how we are going to beat this,” he added.