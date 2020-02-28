WASHINGTON, D.C. — Service coordinators will help connect residents of public housing in Kearney with employment training, financial literacy services, educational opportunities and health and wellness programs, according to a grant announcement.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on Thursday awarded the Kearney Housing Authority $202,500 through HUD’s Resident Opportunities and Self-Sufficiency-Service Coordinators program.
The money is part of $1.9 million allocated to public housing authorities in Kearney, Omaha and Gering to hire or retain service coordinators. Nationally, $36 million was awarded to housing agencies, non-profits, resident associations and tribal grantees.
HUD’s Resident Opportunities and Self-Sufficiency-Service Coordinators program supports local, innovative strategies that link housing assistance with public and private resources to enable participating families to increase their earned income; reduce or eliminate the need for welfare assistance; and make progress toward achieving economic independence and housing self-sufficiency.
Through needs assessments, case management and referrals to community and web-based services, service coordinators help each participant advance toward these goals in ways that best fit their needs, personal priorities and interests, according to a HUD press release.
More than $10 million of the funding announced Thursday is being awarded to grantees located in Opportunity Zones. Created under the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, Opportunity Zones aim to stimulate long-term investments in low-income communities.