KEARNEY — A check for $202,500 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will be presented 10 a.m. Thursday to the Kearney Housing Authority.
The event will take place at the KHA’s Elaine B. Wiseman Pavilion, 2715 Ave. K.
The money will be used to hire or retain service coordinators to help connect public housing residents with job training, financial literacy services, educational opportunities and health and wellness programs.
The goal is to enable families to increase their earned income, reduce or eliminate the need for welfare assistance and to move toward economic independence and housing self-sufficiency.
The funds are part of $1.9 million being given to public housing authorities here and in Omaha and Gering and $36 million that is being distributed nationwide to public housing agencies, nonprofit organizations, resident associations and tribal grantees.
For more information, contact Carrie Hardage, KHA executive director, at 308-234-3000 or director@kearneyhousingagency.com.