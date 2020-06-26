LINCOLN — The Kearney Hub was judged best daily print newspaper in the 2019 Nebraska Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest.
Image Editor/Regional Editor Erika Pritchard also won News Photo of the Year, and Digital Editor Tiffany Stoiber was named 2020’s Outstanding Young Nebraska Journalist.
The Hub overall was third place in the digital daily sweepstakes category.
This year’s awards were announced Thursday afternoon via YouTube, as the annual NPA convention’s in-person events were canceled because of COVID-19.
The Hub won nine first place awards, 12 second place awards and 11 third place awards. The contest excludes Omaha and Lincoln.
First place
- Daily Print Sweepstakes
- News Photo of the Year, “Yanney Heritage Park Flooded,” Erika Pritchard
- Sports Feature Photo, Erika Pritchard
- Front Page
- Single Feature Story, Ashley Bebensee
- Entertainment Story
- In-depth Writing, Erika Pritchard and Mike Konz
- Youth Coverage
- Online Video, Rick Brown and Ana Salazar
Second place
- Retail Ad Idea, Rita Woodside and Tiffany Fisher
- Classified Ad, Black and White, Andrea Dzingle and Katie Simmons
- Breaking News Photo, Erika Pritchard
- Sports Feature Writing, Buck Mahoney
- News Writing, Tiffany Stoiber
- Headline Writing, Courtney Follmer
- Building Circulation
- Reader Interaction/Contest, Kimberly Rahe and Scott Casper
- Public Notice and Its Promotion, Mike Konz and Scott Casper
- Special Section (Multiple Publication Days)
- Specialty/Lifestyle Section, Kim Schmidt, Tiffany Fisher and Kimberly Rahe
Third place
- Digital Daily Sweepstakes
- Small Advertisement, Jacey Anderson and Tiffany Fisher
- Classified Ad, Black and White, Andrea Dzingle and Katie Simmons
- Creative Ad Writing, Andrea Dzingle, Tiffany Fisher, Rita Woodside and Jane Fruge
- Sports Page
- Photo Page, Erika Pritchard
- Editorial Page, Mike Konz
- Sports Column, Buck Mahoney
- Personal Column, Mary Jane Skala
- Single Special Section
- Online Video, Tiffany Stoiber and Ana Salazar