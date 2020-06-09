KEARNEY — Three Kearney Hub reporters won awards in the 2020 National Federation of Press Women Communications Contest.
Erika Pritchard, the Hub’s photographer, took first place for a sports photograph.
Mary Jane Skala, health and lifestyles reporter and personal columnist, won eight awards, including two first place, four second place, one third place and one honorable mention.
Lori Potter, the Hub’s agriculture reporter and personal columnist, won two second place awards and one honorable mention.
The awards, which were presented for work done in 2019, were announced Saturday evening in a virtual ceremony because NFPW canceled its annual conference this year due to COVID-19.
The entries had placed first in their respective categories in the Nebraska Press Women Contest in March and automatically were moved on to national competition. There were 1,800 entries in 59 categories in the national competition, which was 200 more than the 2019 contest.
Winning entries from Kearney Hub staffers were:
Erika Pritchard
- First place, sports photo, “Left-handed interception,” Nov. 26
Mary Jane Skala
- First place, special articles, religion: “He loved them the way God loved them,” May 11
- First place, special articles, science: “Life changing moment: Device lets Lawter take first steps,” Aug. 24
- Second place, personal columns: “Thankful for all mothers,” May 11, and “When it rains, it pours,” July 13
- Second place, style/fashion/interior design, finance: “Geist believes bras should ‘fit like a dream,’” Oct. 21
- Second place, specialty articles travel: “Man from Seward travels to Seward,” July 27
- Second place, continuing coverage of news event: “Floods of March 30 and July 9”
- Third place, specialty articles, hobby, construction, building: “A cross to guide the way,” Jan. 12
- Honorable mention, humorous columns: “Deep in the Heart of Texas,” Oct. 5, and “The Day the Outhouse Died,” Sept. 7
Lori Potter
- Second place, specialty articles, business: “Never in 100 years did Wilcox farmer think he would see oil wells around Wilcox, his farmland,” June 1
- Second place, specialty articles, government/politics: “BLM’s wild horse solution now a problem/Controlling numbers will take $5 billion, 15 years,” Nov. 16
- Honorable mention, history: “Veterans especially missed home at Christmas,” Dec. 20