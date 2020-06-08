KEARNEY — At long last, the Kearney Jubilee Center is packing up to move to its new location at 1920 Central Ave.
The official moving day is June 27.
“It’s really weird how in the midst of COVID-19 and everything else going on, this kept progressing,” Cheri Clark, the center’s executive director, said Thursday. “In the last week or so, things have really moved forward.”
The new location will have nearly triple the space — 6,000 square feet vs. the current 2,300 square feet — and allow the staff to operate from one building, as opposed to three structures at its current site at 2523 and 2525 Ave. A. Those structures include the 130-year-old church, a garage and an aging house.
“The new facility doesn’t have as much storage space, but it is much more accessible. Parking is so much better. We can have people come in the north door and go into either the food pantry or the thrift shop. It will be so much more accessible to our staff and volunteers,” Clark said.
The Jubilee Center assists people experiencing financial hardships.
The current facility was put up for sale in April 2019. In January, it was purchased by Kearney Village Transitional and Sober Living, a shelter and program for people transforming to sobriety and self-sufficiency. It is currently located at 824 E. 25th St. Kearney Village Director Heather Santiago plans to use the current Jubilee Center space to launch Tri-City Village, an expansion of Kearney Village.
On Jan. 15, the Jubilee Center’s $220,000 purchase of the former Kearney Rent-a-Center Structure on Central Ave. was finalized. Final details and paperwork were completed in May.
The new building has been remodeled. Walls have been torn down, plumbing has been overhauled and doors have been placed out to the parking lot on the building’s north end.
Clark said a core group of about a dozen people have been working for two and a half months to facilitate the move. In March, about six older volunteers had to step back due to the threat of COVID-19, but other volunteers picked up the slack.
Clark said Cash-Wa provided a semi for storage at the new site. It is quickly being filled, but some things cannot be moved until the Jubilee Center closes at its current location. On that day, volunteers will clear out the remaining items and move things into the new building. Clark believes it will take about a week to open the new operation.
She hopes to keep the food pantry open throughout the move because many other food pantries are closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said about 75 to 80 families a week use the food pantry.
“We’ve seen a lot more people coming in from farther west that don’t have food pantries. We’ve done what we can to see that they have what they need,” Clark said.
The Jubilee Center was founded inside St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in 1985.
In 1991, it moved to the 130-year-old church on A Avenue after Kearney Community Theater, which had been using the old church, built its own building at 83 Plaza Blvd.
In the historic church, the Jubilee Center stored donations in the garage and created offices in the adjacent house. The building also had a lot of steps and limited parking.
“The new location will pull everything under one building on one level. It will be so much nicer for the people who utilize our facility,” Clark said.
The move also will complete a renaissance of sorts for the center.
Its first director was Steve Glover, who stayed in that role until his death in early 2014. An ad hoc committee, led by Lisa Parrish, then was established to determine the center’s future.
Clark, a committee member, said the committee determined, without hesitation, that the Jubilee Center met a critical need in Kearney. It reopened in 2014 under Executive Director Monica Musil and has grown since. Interior renovations took place in 2016. Clark was named executive director in 2019.
The Jubilee Center is supported by 21 Kearney churches with assistance from 27 businesses and other community partners. The chairman of its 11-member board is David Blauvelt.
“The community has over and over and over again reminded all of us that the Jubilee Center holds a sacred trust from the community,” Clark said.