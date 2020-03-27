KEARNEY — The Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill, 6711 W. 56th St., will resume extended operating hours for yard waste and tree disposal beginning Monday.
According to a city press release, the following hours are in effect Monday through Oct. 31.
Yard waste and tree disposal:
- 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday
- 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday
- 1-5 p.m. Sunday
Landfill:
- 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday
- 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday
State law bans burying yard waste such as grass, leaves, trees and garden waste in the landfill. Yard waste, including tree waste 1 inch in diameter or less, is accepted free of charge at the landfill’s composting disposal area. Mixed loads that contain yard waste will not be accepted at the landfill unless the hauler separates the yard waste.
City code bans yard waste from being placed in trash containers. Containers with yard waste will not be emptied until the yard waste is removed.
Vehicles hauling waste to the landfill must have the waste covered or fastened in accordance with the covered load policy to prevent materials from being blown from the vehicle or strewn along the ground. Residential and commercial haulers transporting waste in vehicles entering the landfill that do not have the load properly fastened or covered will be charged an additional fee.