KEARNEY — The Kearney Literacy Council invites its supporters to drop off their book donations for the Kearney Literacy Council’s book sale fundraiser.
Donors may bring as many as three boxes or bags of books per person per day to drop off at the front desk at the Kearney Public Library.
Donors are asked to see that the books are free of dust and moisture. The Literacy Council asks that no textbooks or magazines be donated.
The book sale will be Feb. 8 at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.
