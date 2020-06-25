UPDATE - 7:28 p.m.
Buffalo County Court Judge Gerry Jorgensen set Baringer's bond at $25,000 cash. Thursday evening he remained incarcerated at the Buffalo County Jail.
KEARNEY — A Kearney man is in jail, accused of brutally attacking his dog with a baseball bat, killing it, then burying it in his backyard.
Khaleem Baringer, 21, of Kearney is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony use of a weapon to commit a felony and intentional felony animal cruelty of his dog, Mary Jane, Sunday in Kearney. He was arrested Wednesday on a Buffalo County warrant.
Court records outline the case against him:
A witness told police the dog had defecated on the floor of a house where Baringer lived at Countryside Trailer Court and nipped at a woman as she tried to place the dog into a kennel. The incident angered Baringer, and he grabbed a baseball bat and hit the dog several times in the head.
The dog ran into the bathroom, jumped in the bathtub where records say Baringer continued to hit the dog. A short time later Baringer left the bathroom. The woman checked on the dog and found her alive.
Baringer returned to the bathroom, records say, and the dog tried to run away.
Baringer then grabbed the dog and stabbed it at least once. He then wrapped the dog in several towels and buried it behind a shed in the yard.
Police obtained a search warrant for the house where they found blood spatter on the wall and window of the master bedroom, in the bathroom, and inside and outside of a trash can. The bathroom had been cleaned before police arrived.
The bat was seized as evidence.
In the backyard, police found the dog partially buried, records say. The dog’s body was taken to the Kearney Area Animal Shelter where it was cleaned and a puncture wound was found on the right side of its chest.
The dog’s skull and jaw were also broken.
Baringer remains at the Buffalo County Jail and doesn’t have a bond.
