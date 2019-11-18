KEARNEY — A Kearney man is in jail after firing a shot into a shed Sunday evening at Valley View Trailer Court in Kearney.
The 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of five counts of felony terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and discharging a firearm within city limits.
About 5:17 p.m. Kearney police received a report of a disturbance at the trailer court at 2707 Grand Ave. involving a man with a gun. When officers arrived they ordered the man out of the house, who left the house voluntarily, and was taken into custody, said KPD Lt. Kevin Thompson.
The investigation revealed the man and a woman had been outside the house arguing when the man allegedly fired one shot into a shed on their property. Four children under the age of 14 were inside the house at the time of the incident, but no injuries were reported, Thompson said.
The handgun was seized and placed into evidence.
Late Monday morning formal charges hadn’t been filed against the man.
