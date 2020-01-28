KEARNEY — Lottery tickets reported stolen from a Kearney convenience store burglary have been linked to a Kearney man.
Nathan A. Pohl, 35, is charged in a Buffalo County warrant with felony burglary in the Jan. 17-18 incident at Kearney Liquors Ampride, 1107 Second Ave., after the stolen lottery tickets allegedly were found in his house. He is being held at the Hall County jail on a probation violation for a driving under revocation conviction there.
Court records outline the burglary case against him:
Around 6:40 a.m. Jan. 18, Kearney Police Department officers received a report of a burglary at Kearney Liquors Ampride. The suspect had entered the building through an air duct on the roof of the building, leaving with an unknown amount of cigarettes and lottery tickets.
Security video was seized, along with video from neighboring businesses. A black ball hat with white “DC” lettering and handwritten letters also was left at the scene.
Two of the stolen lottery tickets later were redeemed at another Kearney convenience store.
A woman contacted police with information in the case, including that a man identified as Pohl gave her two lottery tickets that she redeemed at a Kearney convenience store, although she didn’t realize they had been stolen.
The woman also identified the ball hat, the clothing worn by the suspect in the burglary and a welding hammer that was left at the scene as belonging to Pohl.
Police served a search warrant at Pohl’s house and located 17 lottery tickets that had been reported stolen from Kearney Liquors Ampride, along with shoes believed to have been worn by the suspect during the burglary.
The warrant was issued for Pohl, who is serving a five-day Hall County jail sentence. He will be transported to Buffalo County once that sentence is complete.
