KEARNEY — An attempt to buy some marijuana turned into a robbery Monday night in Kearney.
Around 6:40 p.m. a man reported to the Kearney Police Department that he had been robbed of $120 and his cellphone after trying to buy marijuana.
Maliki A. Mitchell, 18, of Kearney was arrested Wednesday on a Buffalo County warrant in connection with the incident. He is charged with felony robbery and use of a firearm to commit a felony.
His alleged accomplice, Brittnie Holt, 21, also of Kearney was arrested on a warrant Tuesday charging her with aiding the consumation of a felony and carrying a concealed weapon.
Late this morning Mitchell was being held at the Buffalo County Jail on a $100,000 bond, while Holt is being held on a $15,000 bond.
Court records indicate the alleged victim met Mitchell Monday evening in the 500 block of West 26th Street to purchase $80, or 8 grams, worth of marijuana. Mitchell and a female got into the back seat of the alleged victim’s vehicle, and Mitchell allegedly pulled out a black handgun.
Mitchell allegedly racked the slide on the firearm, took the $80 from the alleged victim, an additional $40 and the alleged victim’s cellphone.
The woman reportedly told Mitchell to get passwords from the alleged victim so they could disconnect phone apps and services so the phone couldn’t be traced.
Mitchell told the alleged victim if he went to police Mitchell would send people after him. KPD later contacted Mitchell and arrested him on the warrant.
Holt was contacted by police Tuesday. The investigation revealed she was with Mitchell at the time of the alleged incident and told him how to deactive it.
Mitchell is scheduled to appear in court in December.
