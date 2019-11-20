KEARNEY — A Kearney man faces life in prison for allegedly sexually assaulting a toddler.
The 30-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on a Buffalo County warrant charging him with felony first-degree sexual assault of a child between Feb. 6, 2017, and Feb. 6, 2018. The charge alleges sexual penetration of a child under 12 years old.
According to court records at the time of the alleged offense the alleged victim would have been 2 years old.
The man’s name isn’t being published in an effort to protect the alleged victim.
Court records detailing the incident are sealed. Late this morning the man remained at the Buffalo County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.
If convicted of the charge he faces a minimum of 15 years to life in prison.
